Kwesi Appiah ‘Weeps’ For Ghana

Sudan coach, Kwesi Appiah, has described Black Stars’ Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 qualifiers struggles as unfortunate.

The former Black Stars coach and skipper guided his side to post a 2-0 win over Ghana in their return fixture on Tuesday in Libya, having drew 0-0 with same side (Falcons of Jediane) in Accra five days earlier.

The results leaves Ghana’s qualification for the Morocco tournament by a thin thread.

Nicknamed Mayeele, he empathised with his compatriots saying, “It’s unfortunate for Ghana. Ghana has a good team but it’s unfortunate that only one of us can go through.”

The former Asante Kotoko left back added, “I’m happy we’ve been able to put a smile on Sudanese faces.”

Ghana currently sits third in Group F with two points from four games.

The standings places Ghana on the verge of missing 2025 AFCON bus for the first time in 20 years.

The Black Stars will be back in action in the November international break for their final two games of the qualifiers against Niger on home soil and Angola on foreign land.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum