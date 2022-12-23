Kwesi Arthurs Eyes Collaboration With Kojo Antwi 

Ghanaian Rapper, Emmanuel Kwesi Danso Arthur Junior, stage name Kwesi Arthur, has expressed his interest to collaborate with the legendary highlife musician, Kojo Antwi.

The “Bajo” hitmaker made this know in an interview with Kafui Dey on GTV’s Breakfast morning show.

According to Kwesi Arthur, the highlife legend has inspired him with his music and would love to collaborate with him in the nearest future.

He also stated that the uniqueness of Kojo Antwi’s music is exceptional and would wish to have him on his songs.

” I would love to collaborate with Kojo Antwi his music composure, the instrumentals, and everything makes him unique hoping to have him on my songs soon,” he said.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke