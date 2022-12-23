Brogya Genfi Gives Up Fight Against Pablo

The former Ashanti Regional Youth Organizer of the main opposition political party, National Democratic Congress (NDC), Yaw Brogya Genfi has announced that he has withdrawn the case he filed against NDC and the Youth Organiser, George Opare Addo commonly called Pablo over the just ended National Youth elections.

According to the defeated the aspirant, his decision is as a result of intervention from former President John Dramani Mahama who he sees as a father.

In a statement released by Mr. Genfi on Thursday December 22, said “The case was premised on the fact that twenty-two (22) delegates to the National Youth Conference whose names were on the official delegates register of the party were prevented from voting in the elections, while 17 persons who were not qualified to vote in the elections were rather allowed to vote, thereby impacting the eventual outcome of the election.”

This he said had a significant impact on the outcome of the election hence asking the court to restrain the respondents from swearing-in Mr. Opere Addo until the final determination of the court which the court upheld.

He pointed out that albeit he us determined to pursue the matter to its logical conclusion mainly on grounds of principle and to forestall a similar occurrence in the future, “But, upon the intervention of the Former President and Flag-bearer of the National Democratic of Congress, H.E John Dramani Mahama, who I consider a father, I have decided to withdraw the matter from court and to abide by the outcome of the election as declared by the party.

“I have arrived at this decision based on my respect and reverence for H.E John Dramani Mahama and in the supreme interest of the great NDC.”

Read his full statement below

For Immediate Release

December 22, 2022

PRESS STATEMENT

On 13th December, 2022, I together with the TEIN President of University of Ghana, Legon and University of Professional Studies, Accra, filed a Writ of Summons challenging the validity of the 2022 National Youth Election of the NDC which I had the privilege of participating in for the position of National Youth Organizer.

Pursuant to this action, the High Court Amasaman granted an Order of Interim Injunction in my favour restraining the defendants from acknowledging and/or holding the declared winner out as the National Youth Organizer of the National Democratic Congress.

The case was premised on the fact that twenty-two (22) delegates to the National Youth Conference whose names were on the official delegates register of the party were prevented from voting in the elections, while 17 persons who were not qualified to vote in the elections were rather allowed to vote, thereby impacting the eventual outcome of the election.

I was determined to pursue this matter to its logical conclusion mainly on grounds of principle and to forestall a similar occurrence in the future. But, upon the intervention of the Former President and Flag-bearer of the National Democratic Congress, H.E John Dramani Mahama, who I consider a father, I have decided to withdraw the matter from court and to abide by the outcome of the election as declared by the party.

I have arrived at this decision based on my respect and reverence for H.E John Dramani Mahama and in the supreme interest of the great NDC.

I sincerely wish the newly-elected leadership of the Youth Wing well and hope that they bring on board everybody irrespective of the candidate they supported in the elections for the realization of our common objective of recapturing power in 2024.

To all the delegates who campaigned and/or voted for me, to all my teeming supporters and the entire rank and file of the NDC who supported me in diverse ways in this journey, I say a very big thank you. I do not take your support for granted and will never forget what you have done for me.

Let’s put aside our differences, rededicate ourselves and rally together for the victory of the NDC and President John Dramani Mahama in 2024.

Long live the NDC!

Signed.

BROGYA GENFI

By Vincent Kubi