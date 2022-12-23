Ghana Introduces Visa On Arrival

Shirley Ayorkor botchwey

The Ministry of Transport has announced a non pre-approval visa on arrival policy to support ‘Beyond the Return’ project.

Effective Thursday, December 22, 2022 to Sunday, January 15, 2023, passengers would rather receive their visas upon arrival into the country.

In a press release issued by Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, the Transport Minister explained that the “Beyond the Return” initiative has attracted widespread interest among Africans in the Diaspora since the project’s inception.

Through the project, a large number of people have traveled to and /or relocated to Ghana in 2019 till date.

The statement continued that “Beyond the Return” is a 10-year Project under the theme “A decade of African Renaissance (2020-2030)” and is built on 7 pillars. It is a follow-up to the successful 2019 Year of Return, Ghana which sought to connect Africans in the diaspora with their roots.

“Following consultation between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of the Interior, the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Ghana Immigration Service, and the Ghana Tourism Authority, approval has been given for passengers traveling to Ghana to opt for visa-on-arrival waiving the requirement for prior approval. This arrangement is effective from 22 December 2022 to 15 January 2023.

“Consequently, it would be appreciated if systems are updated to reflect this new arrangement and those responsible for checking-in passengers traveling to Ghana advised not to insist on entry visas prior to their boarding.”

By Vincent Kubi