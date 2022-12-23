Alhaji Sinare, others to grace 2022 Sremanu Tutu Do Za

The immediate past National Vice Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress, H.E. Alhaji Said Sinare, is expected to join the chiefs and people of Sremanu, a farming community in the Akatsi South Constituency in the Volta Region, on Friday, December 30th, 2022, to celebrate this year’s Sremanu Tutu Do Festival.

This year’s festival themed: Impactful benefits of ending outdoor defecation: why KVIP matters is an annual event that is used to raise funds for community development.

This year’s festival, according to Mr. Japhet Festus Gbede, will be used to mark the construction of an ultramodern toilet facility for the people in the area.

The weeklong celebrations will start on the 27th of December with a clean-up exercise and tree planting.

Other activities lined up include health screenings, inter-community football matches, and a jam on the evening of December 29th.

The climax of the celebrations will be on Friday, December 30th, when there will be a durbar of the chiefs and people of the area to raise funds towards the construction of the project.

H.E. Alhaji Said Sinare, Hon. James Gunu, Mr. Francis Yao Dorkenoo, Prof. Alex Akpabli, and Habiba Sinare will be the guest speakers at the durbar and fund-raising event.

The event is expected to be honored by hundreds of National, Regional, and constituency executives of the Ruling New Patriotic Party and the Opposition National Democratic Congress.

The Honorable Member of Parliament for Akatsi South Constituency, Mr. Bernard Ahiafor, the MCE for the area, Hon. Martin Kofitsey Nyahe, Mr. Anthony Kwadzo Owusu, Hon. Daniel Dagba, Mr. Gidi Daniel, Mr. Selassie Ackuaku, Hon. Shine Foster Agorsor, Mr. Samuel B.K Nugblega, Mr. William Kpormatsi, the Former DCEs, Mr. Francis Dotsey Bedzo, Mr. Selorm Lazarus Attivor, Hon. Wisdom Akpabli, Hon. Samuel Kwadzo Wuadi and Hon. Nicholas Kofi Negble, Mr. Anthony Solo- Adotevi, Hon. Johnson Samlafo, the second Volta Regional Deputy Youth organizer of the NDC, Hon. Kwadzo Richard Abledu, Hon. Mawuli Ocloo Egos, Mr. Edem Ackuaku, Mr. Justice Hagan, etc are also expected to storm the event to make it a memorable one.