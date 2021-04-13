Kwesimintsim MP Supports Muslims In Ramadan

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Kwesimintsim Constituency, Dr Prince Armah has donated assorted food items to eight Jumah mosques within the constituency to support them in the long-month period of fasting.

The items included 30 bags of sugar, 30 cartons of milk,

30 cartons of Lipton tea, 50 creates of assorted soft drinks and some undisclosed undisclosed amount of money.

During the period, the Muslim faithful will abstain from food, water and other pleasures from dawn to dusk.

Muslims are also encouraged to do lots of goodness, particularly, to the less privileged in the society.

Presenting the items on behalf of the MP, Jerry Hanson, the constituency first vice chairman of the NPP explained that the rationale for the donation was to help the Muslim have a successful Ramadan.

He appealed to the worshippers to continue to pray for the MP for Allah to grant him the requisite wisdom to lead the constituents.

Mohammed Hamid Abdul Rahaman, 2nd Deputy Imam for Kwesimintsim Zongo thanked the MP for the gesture and was hopeful that the items would go a long way to help the Muslims in the fasting.

He advised parents to be mindful of how they bring up their children.

“Parents must ensure that their wards are brought up in the fear of Allah or God and to also be concerned about the kind of things their wards watch on the television”, he added.

He also advised, children, particularly those in the Muslim community to learn very hard at or as apprentices in order to have a bright future rather than resorting blood money.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi