Meet Tema Youth Golden Generation

FLASHBACK: Moses Odjer with some of his play mates

Tema Youth SC went 17 matches unbeaten in the 2010/11 Poly Tank Division One League en route to Premier League qualification, is one of the most memorable seasons for the harbor boys.

The star-studded side bulldozed their way past every single ‘obstacle’ on their way to a deserved qualification under the tutelage of Tony Lokko.

A resounding 4-1 thrashing of D’International at the Essipong Stadium confirmed their Premiership status.

An amalgamation of youthful talent, experienced players and a well balanced managerial bench, saw Tema Youth SC subduing teams like King Solomon, Red Bull, Okwawu United, Purejoy, Zaytuna, Rehoboth and Tema All Stars in Zone 3B of the Zonal Championship.

Key players like Kofi Mensah (GK), Daniel Appiah, Moses Odjer, Thomas Partey, Joseph Attamah Larweh, Jeremiah Akorful, Abdulai Hamza, Derrick Mensah, Charles Ankapong, Francis Narh, among a pool of talented footballers made winning a matter of time for the Tema-based side.

According to the bank roller of Tema Youth SC, Winfred Osei Kwaku Palmer, the 2010/11 squad happened to be his best Tema Youth team ever, as seen in their progress outside the team.

Nine of his players by then were playing for the national teams, with the likes of goalkeeper Kofi Mensah, Derrick Mensah, Thomas Partey, Francis Narh, Moses Odjer, Charles Ankapong, Jeremiah Akorful among other such players.

Versatile forward, Daniel Appiah, won the 2010/2011 golden boots award with eight goals at the Zonal level.

Tema Youth presented the youngest squad for the 2011/2012 Glo Premier League with only three players crossing the 23 years bracket.

The Tema Youth SC 2010/2011 team that went unbeaten comprised of Benjamin Akuffo , Charles Ankapong, Daniel Appiah, Jeremiah Akorful, Joseph Attamah Larweh , Francis Boabeng , Joseph Halm , Abdulai Hamza , Issah Huzeifa, Jacobson Larweh , Derrick Mensah , Moses Odjer , Nicholas Odjer, Joshua Oninku ,Thomas Partey, Zubeiru Salifu, Benjamin Terry, Stephen Tetteh, John Antwi, Emmanuel Boateng, Enoch Koomson, Francis Narh, Kenneth Owusu, and Coach Tony Loko.

Tema Youth finished the 2011/2012 Glo Premier League in 11th position with 35 points.

