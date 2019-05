Kwame Asiedu standing beside the borehole

KWAME Asiedu, Assemblymember for Kyebi – Ahenebronumu electoral area of the Abuakwa South Municipal Assembly in the Eastern Region, has commissioned a mechanized borehole for his community.

At the commissioning of one out of three boreholes, he noted that the challenges facing the people in the community were due to the unavailability of water over the past four years.

That, he said, made him to construct the boreholes for them.

FROM Daniel Bampoe, Kyebi