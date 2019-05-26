Author Supports SDA Students

Nana Yaa Egyiriba Rowe Asamani, author of the award-winning book -Beyond The Clitoris – has donated learning materials to students of Okwabena SDA School at Bawjiase in the Awutu Senya West District of the Central Region.

The materials include reading books, exercise books and sanitary pads.

Miss Asamani, the Executive Director of the Young African Women Network, was in the district as part of her outreach program aimed at educating students on Career Guidance and development, vocational and technical skills and menstrual health.

During her visit to the school over the weekend, she educated female students from Class 6 to JHS 3 on sexual reproductive health.

She further advised the students to take their education seriously and avoid engaging in premature sex to reduce teenage pregnancy which negatively affects girl-child education.

BY Daniel Bampoe