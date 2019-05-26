13 Institutions Benefit From AfDB

GOVERNMENT has announced that 13 techincal institutions and universities in the country under the Ministry of Education are beneficiaries of infrastructural projects to be undertaken by the African Development Bank (AfDB).

The facilities which are expected to be constructed across the Institutions include: classrooms, administrative blocks, lecture halls, workshops, laboratories, dormitories, assembly halls, dining halls, teachers accommodation, among others.

Gifty Twum – Ampofo, the Deputy Minister of Education In charge of Technical and Vocational Education announced this during a workshop organized for the Principals of TVET Institutions held at Koforidua.

Speaking on the theme: The Performance of the TVET Sector and Preparation of Action Plan for 2019,’’ she said the projects under the name ‘’Development of Skills for industry Project’ would be undertaken across the 10 Technical Institutions, two Techincal Universities, and one TVET Teacher Training University in the country.

She noted that the beneficiary institutions included those in the areas such as; Ada, Akwatia, Amankwakrom, Kpando, Krobea Asante, Asuansi, Bolgatanga, Nkoranza, Dobokpa, and Wa.

The rest are: the University of Education, College of Technology Education, Kumasi campus, as well as Accra and Takoradi Technical Universities respectively.

FROM Daniel Bampoe, Koforidua