Use Policy Summits To Tweak Gov’t Programs – Oguaa Manhene

Osabarima Kwesi Attah

The Omanhene of Oguaa Traditional Area in the Central Region, Osabarima Kwesi Atta, has urged government to use the policy summits aimed at engaging citizens to tweak government programs.

Osabarima Kwesi Atta made the suggestion during a courtesy call on him and his chiefs by a delegation from the Ministry of Information.

The delegation was led by Deputy Information Minister, Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah.

The delegation was at the palace to formally brief the Omanhene and his chiefs about the 6th National Policy Summit taking place in Cape Coast on 26th and 27th May at the Cape Coast University.

Osabarima Kwesi Attah praised government and the Ministry of Information for the initiative.

”The platform is a good communication channel between the people and government and vice verse,” he said.

“Major topics selected for the summit are appropriate and relevant and we welcome the decision,” he noted.

The two main topics for the summit which includes sanitation and fisheries are very important to our people here.

I am confident the cape coast edition will be one of the best” he added.

The Deputy minister for information on her part, stressed the need to constantly engage stakeholders and citizens through platforms such as the national policy summit.

She appealed to the chiefs to support the program which is one major event to get feedback on government policies.

The NPS is designed to bring together policy makers, business leaders, Industry players, academia and Civil Society Organisations among others, to brainstorm, interact and dialogue on topical issues of national importance.

Key speakers include Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development Elizabeth Afoley Quaye, and the Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources Cecilia Abena Dapaah.