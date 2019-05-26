NPP Executives Visit Chief Imam

The National Executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), have paid a courtesy call on the National Chief Imam, Shiekh Nuhu Osmanu Sharubutu at his Fadama-based residence in Accra.

DGN Online understands that the visit on Friday May 24, was “in recognition of the significance of the last ten days of Ramadan, the night of one of which is the “Laila-tul-Qadr”, meaning, the “Night of Power”, in Islam.”

It is the night that the Holy Quran was revealed to Prophet Mohammed (S.A.W), and according to the Quran, worshipping Allah that night, is worth much more than worshipping Him in over 1000 months without that night.

The executives were led by the General Secretary of the NPP, John Boadu.

In a statement on the visit, the party noted that “the General Secretary used the occasion, first of all, to thank Almighty Allah for bestowing on His Eminence the National Chief Imam, enormous blessings and granting him grace, long life, and wisdom, thus making him one of reasons why Ghana is arguably, the most peaceful country on the Continent and beyond.”

It said “the NPP Chief Scribe also humbly requested from the Chief Imam, to say special prayers for the NPP, the Akufo-Addo government and Ghana at large particularly in view of the significance of these last ten days of Ramadan.”

The revered National Chief Imam, who recently turned 100, on his part, expressed gratitude for the gesture from the NPP leadership, following which he said special prayers for the party and government as well as the rest of the nation, it noted.

The delegation donated an undisclosed amount of money, as well as several bags of rice and sugar to the leader of the Muslim community in the country as part of the party’s support for religious festivities, it added.

Members of the delegation were the party’s National First Vice Chairperson Rita Asobayire, the National 3rd Vice Michael Omari Wadie, the National Nasara Coordinator, Abdul Aziz Futah and his Deputies, Alhaji Maiga a founding father of NPP Nasara, the Deputy National Women Organiser, Hajia Saudatu Saed, as well as the Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the party Divine Agorhom, among others.

BY DGN Online