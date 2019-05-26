Rivals Clash Over Support For No-deal Brexit

Jeremy Hunt, Boris Johnson, Rory Stewart and Esther McVey have already said they will run for the leadership

Conservative leadership contenders have clashed over Brexit as the race to succeed Theresa May in No 10 begins.

Rory Stewart said he would not serve under rival Boris Johnson because of his backing for a no-deal exit.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock, the fifth Tory to enter the race, said Mrs May’s successor must be more “brutally honest” about the “trade-offs” required to get a deal through Parliament.

The leadership contest will determine who is the UK’s next prime minister.

Party bosses expect a new leader to be chosen by the end of July.

Mrs May confirmed on Friday that she will resign as party leader on 7 June, but will continue as PM while the leadership contest takes place.

Who’s standing?

How the new Tory leader will be chosen

She agreed with chairman of the Tory backbench 1922 Committee, Sir Graham Brady, that the process to choose a new leader should begin the week after she stands down.

Five candidates have, so far, confirmed their intention to stand:

Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt,

International Development Secretary Rory Stewart,

Health Secretary Matt Hancock,

Former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson,

Former Work and Pensions Secretary Esther McVey.

‘Fresh face’ needed

Announcing his candidacy, Mr Hancock ruled out a snap general election in order to resolve the Brexit stalemate, saying this would be “disastrous for the country” and would risk seeing the Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn in power “by Christmas”.

Source: BBC