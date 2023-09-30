La PRESEC Headmistress Appeals For Support

Headmistress of the Presbyterian Senior High School, La (La PRESEC), Dorinda Ayorkor Tetteh, has bemoaned the inadequate school infrastructure which, according to her, is affecting effective teaching and learning.

The school, established in 1994, cannot boast of a decent classroom block, administrative building, dining hall, and a staff common room, making life uncomfortable for pupils and staff of the school.

This situation has affected the enrollment of student in the school.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with the paper at the 2023 graduation ceremony, Madam Tetteh indicated that for years, the school known for its discipline and excellence in academia has been battling with inadequate infrastructure and logistics to enhance the teaching and learning of its students.

“The school needs a lot of support in the form of infrastructure for development. We have an abandoned GETFund building which, when completed, will complement the existing structures,” she said.

She further indicated that the school has written letters to the Municipal Chief Executive of La Dadekotopon, the Presbyterian Church of Ghana (PCG) among other organisations to as a matter of urgency support it with infrastructure, but are yet to receive the necessary response from the authorities.

“The school management has written to the church and the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for support, but is yet to receive the necessary action from them. We will continue to write to the necessary organisations until the school gets the needed support,” she said.

The headmistress also appealed to the government to demolish the dilapidated classroom block for a multipurpose building to provide a dining hall, staff room, and dispensary among other facilities to boost the image of the school.

“It is our hope that the government and other organisations will support the school to demolish the abandoned classroom block for a multipurpose building that can serve as a library, classroom, and staff room. We are pleading with the government and the church including benevolent organisations to support the school,” she added.

Some students, who spoke to the paper, lamented the difficulties they face while studying in the uncompleted two-storey GETFund building.

“Whenever it rains, we find it difficult concentrating, and when the rains are accompanied by a storm, teaching and learning must stop, which affects our academic performance,” one of the students said.

They appealed to the government to complete the GETFund building and other uncompleted projects to enhance learning.

Graduation Message

The headmistress addressed the graduands and encouraged them to stay by the principles of discipline and accord people with the necessary respect they deserve. She also used the opportunity to urge the students to stay away from social vices that may cause harm to them and society.

“As you leave the school as students of La PRESEC, we entreat you to emulate the discipline and training you have learned here and also refrain from any social vices that may harm you and society,” she said.

Out of a total of 475 graduates, Godfred Takyi Dadzi and Deborah Korkor received the Overall Best Students’ honours.

The La Presbyterian Senior High Old Students Association also awarded Banimah Selina as the Overall Best Student for the 2022 academic year.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke