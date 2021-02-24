Labourer in court for harming driver’s mate over phone battery

A 20-year-old labourer, who allegedly stabbed a driver’s mate on the leg and hand after harming him with a stone over a phone battery, has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court.

Michael Quansah, is said to have swapped his old phone battery with the complainant’s after down loading songs on the internet.

When the complainant detected that Quansah had swapped his phone battery and confronted him, it turned into a fight between them.

Quansah pleaded not guilty to the charge of causing harm.

The Court presided over by. Evelyn Asamoah, admitted Quansah to bail in the sum of GHC40,000 with three sureties two of whom are to be public servants.

The Court, further ordered prosecution to file and serve Quansah all disclosures by March 2, this year and urged Quansah to seek the assistance of an attorney at the Legal Aid Scheme.

The case has been adjourned to March 16.

Prosecuting, Inspector B. Benneh, said Andrew Addai, the complainant in the case was a driver’s mate residing at Arts Centre, while Quansah resided at Tema Station.

Mr Benneh said on February 17, this year at the Independence Square, Quansah collected Addai’s I-tel Phone to download music from the internet.

The Prosecution said when Quansah completed downloading the songs, he swapped the battery in the phone with an old one but Addai did not notice until the following day.

Mr Benneh said on February 18, this year, at about 8:30am, Addai met Quansah at the Independence Square and demanded his battery.

The Prosecution said Quansah became offended, slapped Addai and pushed him hard to the ground.

Mr Benneh said Quansah then pounced on Addai and started beating him and ordered him to leave the Independence Square.

The Prosecution said Quansah threw a stone at Addai and hurt his head, after which he pulled a knife from Addai’s hand and inflicted wounds on him.

Mr Benneh said William Apeku, a Security Officer at the Independence Square heard shouts for help from Addai, rushed to the scene and managed to collect the knife from Quansah.

The Prosecution said the Police was called to the scene leading to the arrest of Quansah and retrieval of the knife.

Mr Benneh said Addai’s head and leg were treated at a local health facility but he was referred to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital for further treatment on his hand.

GNA