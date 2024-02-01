Lady Ophelia Donates To Good Shepherd Orphanage

Lady Ophelia presenting the items to the officials of the orphanage

Ghanaian gospel artiste and songwriter, Ophelia Dedaa, popularly known as Lady Ophelia, has made a donation to the Good Shepherd Orphanage in Ofaakor, near Kasoa in the Central Region.

The gospel artiste, on her birthday, decided to spend the time with the orphans, in order to put smiles on the faces of the needy, as she put it. As part of her personal social responsibility to bless the needy, and as thanksgiving to God for adding another year to her life, she donated to the centre, items worth thousands of Ghana cedis.

She was accompanied by her management team, some fans, school mates, and family. The items donated included bags of rice, packs of soft drinks, boxes of Rota Biscuits, bags of gari, bags of sachet water, washing powder, boxes of tin tomato, among others.

The smiles and love on the faces of the children could not be hidden as they expressed gratitude to Lady Ophelia and her team.

Presenting the items to the orphanage, Lady Ophelia said, giving back to the society, especially to orphans and other needy persons, has always been her passion. She added that the donation was her widow’s mite of helping bring comfort to the needy in the society.

The management of Good Shepherd Orphanage thanked her and her team for the kind gesture, and prayed that the Almighty God would continue to bless them.

The ‘M’aseda Nnwom’ hitmaker, Lady Ophelia, has performed on a number of platforms to propagate the gospel as well as entertain fans.

During the just ended Yuletide, she received acclamation for continued gospel music ministrations in church auditoriums, open-air crusades, revivals, and on various radio presentations.

Lady Ophelia’s songs are hope-inspiring, and full of praise and thanksgiving to God for his love and faithfulness. For this reason, says the gospel musician, we must give thanks to God at all times as long as we live on this earth.

Her songs are available on online music platforms: Amazon, Spotify, Deezer, iTunes, among others, and via her social media: YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook, all @ Lady Ophelia Music.

By George Clifford Owusu