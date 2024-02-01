Kelvyn Boy Urges Youth To Shun Drugs

Afrobeat artiste, Kelvyn Boy, has advised the youth to abstain from drugs, especially marijuana, commonly referred to as ‘wee’, and concentrate on their education.

In social media post, he noted that drugs have harmful effects on the user, with resultant social vices affecting the society at large.

He revealed that he was advised to stop after many years of patronising the drug for recreational purposes.

In a tweet he said, “I have given up. Guys, don’t do drugs.” He urged that even if some of Ghana’s most popular musicians smoke, it is not a healthy habit for the younger generation to adopt.

Dispelling a few myths about smoking in his tweet, he challenged Ghanaians to reject the myth that smokers are filthy and boisterous.

Kelvyn Boy is credited with hit songs such as Mea, Mata, MoMo, Anything, Woara and Loko, among others.