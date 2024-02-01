Akablay, Abiza Band To Perform @ Akwaaba Fest

Akablay and members of the Abiza Band in a pose

Ace guitarist, Anthony Akablay, and his Abiza Band will on Friday, March 8 perform at Akwaaba Fest’24, slated to take place at the National Theatre in Accra.

The three-day event is being organised in partnership with National Commission on Culture, Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), National Theatre Executive Board, Ghana Export Promotion Council, and the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), and will begin with an opening ceremony on March 6 through to March 8, 2024.

Akablay and his band are expected treat patrons to unforgettable live musical performances. They have, in recent years, taken the country by storm with a variety of compositions that stand between tradition and modernity.

They have performed with diverse musicians and groups in Sweden, Belgium, Australia, Norway, France, Holland and the United Kingdom.

Organisers of the event say they are expecting both high-profile and the general audience to come and dance to live band music on a common floor.

Some of the activities lined up for the festival include exhibition of products to promote trade, exposure and relationships, music concerts, food bazaar, among others.

By George Clifford Owusu