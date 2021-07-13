Lady Precious Crowned Miss Kidi Ghana 2021

Lady Precious (middle) flanked by 1st and 2nd runner-ups

Twelve-year-old Precious Akapo (Lady Precious) of Believers School was crowned Miss Kidi Ghana at the grand finale of the beauty pageant held Saturday at the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) Hall in Accra.

Lady Precious beat 15 other contestants to pick the crown after six weeks of intensive competition.

Eight-year-old Afua Etruwa Aduonum of the Ascot School was the first runner-up, as 5-year-old Amberlyn Raphael of Columbia College emerged the second runner-up. Kaitlin Cudjoe, a 12-year-old pupil of Child of The Light School was adjudged the third runner-up.

The event, which seeks to give kids a good foundation to launch their beauty pageant ambitions at a younger age, was opened to female kids between the ages of five and 12.

The 6-week educational beauty pageant featured a series of competitions including talent shows, a walk down the runway and task presentation, among others.

For her prize, the winner received a year’s educational scholarship, an all-expenses-paid trip abroad and souvenirs from the sponsors of the event.

Lady Precious will represent Ghana at an international pageantry for kids later in the year.

The event attracted hundreds of people who were entertained to performances by the contestants and treated to good music from up-and-coming artistes.

Mrs Afua Asantewaa, Executive Director of ASKOF Production, organisers of the pageant, said event was organised to give kids a good foundation to launch their beauty pageant ambition at a younger age.

According to her, the event suffered a little hitch at the start but the organisers resolved that.

She congratulated all winners saying that the platform represented the first step of becoming future top models who would raise high the flag of Ghana on the international stage.

This year’s pageant, sponsored by McBerry Biscuits, saw winners receiving scholarships as well as goodies.

By George Clifford Owusu