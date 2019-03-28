Lady Trumpeter To Perform At Goethe-Institut

Francisca Allotey

Young trumpeter/singer Francisca Allotey will on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, thrill acoustic music fans at the Goethe-Institut in Accra as part of a series dubbed ‘Goethe-Abansuro’

Together with another trumpeter Boniface Bantintora and percussionist Henry Quist, the trio will showcase a series of traditional and contemporary music that forms part of the repertoire of their youthful band known as Weku Kronkron Band.

Allotey has performed in several parts of Ghana and has shared stages with numerous artistes, including Australian-based Ghanaian star Afro Moses, Bessa Simon, Kyekyeku, Lamisi, Paa Kow, Dela Hayes and many others.

Together with the Weku Kronkron Band, she participated in Casa Africa – a recent competition organised by the Spanish Embassy in Accra for music groups, which ended with two groups being selected for performance tours throughout Spain in 2019.

‘Goethe Abansuro’ is designed for solo and duet acoustic sessions in a tranquil and comfortable environment, thereby, ensuring one-on-one interactions and exchanges between artistes and the audience. Goethe-Institut is supporting the performance.