UTV Boss, Afia Pokua, Others Honoured

From left: Afia Pokua, Fadda Dickson and Albert Kwabena Dwumfour in a pose after the event

The maiden edition of the annual Gold Coast Excellence Awards (GCEA) was held last Saturday at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra.

The awards ceremony, which was hosted by Nana Aba Anamoah of GHOne TV, was graced by high-profile corporate executives, radio and television personalities and other stakeholders from the creative arts industry.

Organised by NMJ Ghana, the awards ceremony was held to recognise the most outstanding achievements of professionals in their field of work.

Personalities honoured at the ceremony include the Managing Director of Despite Media, Dr. Fadda Dickson Narh who was honoured with the Excellence in Media Management Award.

Dr. Fadda Dickson, also the executive producer of UTV, manages Ghana’s biggest media brands, Peace FM, Hello FM, Okay FM, Neat FM, UTVand Peacefmonline.com.

Okay FM‘s Drive Time host Abeiku Santana was also honoured with the Excellence in Media (Radio) Award at the event.

Afia Pokua of Adom FM and Adom TV won the Excellence In Media (TV) category.

The Managing Director of Multi TV, Santokh Singh, took home the Excellence In Media Personality Award.

Other media personalities who were also honoured at the event include Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, managing director of Atinka Media Village; Nathan Kwabena Adisi (Bola Ray) CEO of EIB Network; Samuel Attah-Mensah, CEO of Omni Media and Beatrice Agyemang Abbey of Media General Ghana.

The ceremony witnessed memorable performances from Rapper Okyeame Kwame, Comedian DKB, among others.