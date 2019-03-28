Musicians To Celebrate Akufo- Addo’s Birthday @ Grand Ball

Obour

All is set for this year’s Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) Presidential Grand Ball, which will take place on April 7 at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

This year’s event will celebrate the platinum jubilee anniversary of President Akufo-Addo, who will be the special guest of honour.

The MUSIGA Presidential Grand Ball is an annual event organised by MUSIGA with the aim of raising funds for the Ageing Musicians Welfare Fund (AMWeF) to support ageing and incapacitated musicians.

Performers lined up for the event include Bob Pinodo, Naa Amanua of Wulomei fame and Pat Thomas.

Other performers are Daddy Lumba, Tic, Samini, among others.

The night will also be used to pay tribute to the late Nii Tei Ashitey, founder of Wulomei and the greatest African band of all time, Osibisa, who will be celebrating their golden jubilee.

“The night will be a special one of entertainment and finesse. As the last major event under my leadership and His Excellency’s birthday party, we are determined to make it one of the best entertainment events of the year,” Obour stated.

The MUSIGA Presidential Grand Ball is under the direction of a 13-member board led by Hassan Tampuli, CEO of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) and facilitated by Kafina Events.