Right To Dream Salutes Tullow Oil

Tom Vernon flanked by Kweku Awotwe (L) and Laryea Kingston

Right To Dream Academy yesterday expressed gratitude to Tullow Oil for their immense contribution in furtherance of its (Right To Dream) ideals of promoting football and education among the youth in Akrade, Eastern Region.

The oil company giants, for close to five years, supported the Akrade-based academy in its football and educational programsmes—Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

And rewarding Tullow Oil for their efforts, Right To Dream presented a glittering crystal trophy to the oil company.

The CEO of Tullow Oil, Kweku Awotwe, admonished the ‘Academicians’ to grab the opportunity and make good use of it.

“We realised what the academy was doing was worth supporting; producing stars like Warris, Yaw Yeboah, among others and scholarship for many outside the country is commendable. We take delight in the fact that we are giving back to society and the results are there for everyone to see. We are committed to education,” Mr. Awotwe said.

Also at the event was Laryea Kingston, former Black Stars midfielder, who shared his experience with the young players.

He commended Right To Dream and Tullow Oil highly for the two-pronged – football with education project.

Products of the academy who are back on holidays from their various foreign destinations and their home-based counterparts shared their experiences and aspirations respectively.

Founder of the academy, Tom Vernon, took the gathering down memory lane— the last 20 years its challenges and feats, having produced more soccer talents and scholars.

From Kofi Aduonum, Akrade