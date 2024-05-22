Lakeside University College Ghana In Historic Partnership

The Lakeside University President signing the document of partnership as his hosts look on

Lakeside University College, Ghana has entered into a historic partnership with Qatar University (QU).

The groundbreaking agreement with QU is intended to elevate business management education across Africa. This agreement, which includes several esteemed African universities, was formalised in Doha and focuses on enhancing curriculum development, scientific research, and strategic management in business education.

Dr. Rita Boateng, Dean of the School of Business and Technology at Lakeside University College, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration. She emphasised that partnering with such prestigious institutions enables Lakeside University to share innovative practices and significantly advance its educational mission. This alliance is expected to create a dynamic exchange of knowledge and best practices, contributing to the continuous improvement of business education.

Professor Mohammed-Sani Abdulai, President of Lakeside University College, highlighted the broader impact of this partnership. He noted that the collaboration is not only about academic enrichment but also about fostering societal advancements. This initiative aligns with Lakeside University’s commitment to educational and social transformation, providing students and faculty with opportunities to engage in high-quality research and strategic initiatives that address global challenges.

The agreement, supported by the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD), embodies a spirit of solidarity and academic cooperation, aiming to build a robust educational framework that empowers faculty and students. By participating in this partnership, Lakeside University College positions itself at the forefront of business education, contributing to sustainable development and educational excellence across the continent.