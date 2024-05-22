Mbappé’s Mum Drops Real Transfer Hint

Kylian Mbappé

Kylian Mbappé organised a party Monday to mark his farewell from Paris Saint-Germain, during which his mother and agent, Fayza Lamari, hinted he will join Real Madrid this summer.

Around 250 guests attended the party at Gigi, a high-end Italian restaurant near Paris’ Champs Élysées. Upon leaving the venue, Lamari was asked where her son would play next season, and she replied: “You all know it already.”

Mbappé is widely expected to join Madrid having already confirmed he will leave PSG when his contract expires this summer.

Sources told ESPN he is expected to join Madrid after the Spanish giants face Dortmund in the Champions League final on June 1.

Mbappé is still keen to compete for France at the Paris Olympics, ESPN sources added, although Madrid remain firm in their belief their players must choose to play in either Euro 2024 or the Olympics.

His father, Wilfried, and his younger brother, Ethan, also attended Monday’s farewell party, as well as most of his PSG teammates, club staff, his friends and extended family.

PSG manager Luis Enrique did not attend. He dropped Mbappé for the last two league matches of the season, and there is a question mark over whether he will play in Saturday’s French Cup final against Lyon.

French President Emmanuel Macron and PSG president Nasser Al Khelaifi were invited but also did not attend.