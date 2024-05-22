Galaxy School Holds Science Fair

A scene from the fair

Galaxy International School has held a Science and ‘Makers’ fair to enable students showcase their creativity in exploring scientific understanding of events.

The fair, which was held at the school, attracted scores of participants including parents, staff and management, while students in groups from various classes also displayed scientific experiments and projects to participants.

Prof. Francis Nunoo, Director, Tertiary Education, Ministry of Education, on behalf of the Minister of Education, Dr. Osei Yaw Adutwum, commended the school for organising the fair to provide a platform for students to showcase their ingenuity and problem solving skills.

He said the fair provided a glimpse into the future for the students to become innovators, scientists, engineers and leaders.

He stated that the Science and ‘Makers’ fair also aligns with the vision of the Ministry of Education to provide an education that is not only comprehensive but practical and relevant to the needs of society.

Municipal Chief Executive for Adentan Municipal Assembly, Ebenezer Doku also commended the school for harnessing the potential of young minds by providing them a platform to appreciate scientific enquiries that are crucial in solving challenges facing the world today.

He also urged parents to support their children to enable them continuously explore to achieve their aspirations in life, particularly at a time where Science, Mathematics and Technology education is paramount in national development.

Mehmet Akmermer, Managing Director of Galaxy International School, said the fair which is aimed at promoting Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics would foster the student’s curiosity to enable them to develop understanding as well as pose questions on existing knowledge.

He stated that the fair would also provide a strong foundation in STEM and other courses such as Arts, Languages and Social Sciences that would prepare them for higher education.

The fair, under the theme “Imagine, Invent and Inspire”, also brought together students from Lady Fatimah Girls at Adentan, St. Francis Catholic Basic School, Adenta Community JHS and Christ Faith Mission JHS.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah