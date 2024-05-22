Captain One’s Ayisha Lift First Major Title

Aiysha (L) receiving her prize from Prof Baiden

Young female golfer, Ayishatu Aminu, has won her first trophy in a major competition after emerging as Group B winner of the recently held Latex Foam May Medal at the Royal Golf Club in Kumasi.

The golfer from the Captain One Golf Society’s Kids Project aimed at nurturing young golfers from deprived backgrounds, recorded 67 points to win the keenly contested category.

She was followed by Theophilus Bruce who had 69 points to clinch the second position, while Mark Tweneboah Asiamah recorded 70 points to settle for the third position.

It was Ayisha’s first major win outside the Captain One Kids Competition, which she is currently the defending champion.

Eighteen-year-old Ayisha, who is the captain of the Captain One Kids Project, is from Safe Child Advocacy, a non-governmental organisation that upholds safe childhood for all children.

Captain One brings together kids from orphanages and care homes in Kumasi, Tarkwa, Shama, and Obuasi to learn how to play golf and subsequently build a career and compete at the highest level.

Speaking after her exploits, a delighted Ayisha said it was a dream come true to compete on a big stage and win the category.

“I am glad to compete with other golfers and win this trophy. It was very tough but I’m glad to emerge winner,” she stated.

The win, she said, would serve as a huge boost going into other major competitions as she would continue working to become the best female golfer in Ghana.

She expressed appreciation to Captain One Golf Society for the support and opportunity to play golf and become successful, and appreciated the guidance from her coach, Yaw Barimah.

Captain One Golf Society through its president, Pius Ayeh Appiah, is appealing to well-meaning Ghanaians and corporate organisations to support their programmes to give alternative livelihood to young talented Ghanaian children.

From The Sports Desk