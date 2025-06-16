Lakeside University Honours Prof. Mahama

A group photograph after the presentation

Prof. Habib Mahama of College of Business and Economics of Qatar University has been honoured by Lakeside University College for his immeasurable contributions to the development of its School of Business and Technology.

At a ceremony to climax the end of a Curriculum Transformation Workshop, a member of the Governing Council of the university, Dr. Gamel Nassar, in presentation of a citation plaque to Prof. Mahama, praised him for initiating and solidifying the relationship between Lakeside University College and his university.

The President of Lakeside University College, Dr. Mohammed-Sani Abdulai, expressed gratitude to him and Qatar University for providing tremendous support and mentorship to promote the mission of the university. He expressed hope that the workshop will be a precursor to several initiatives needed to accelerate the effort of the School of Business and Technology to become a first class Business School.