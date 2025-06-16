Wengam Meets Pastors Ahead Of UK Visit

Rev. Stephen Wengam

The General Superintendent of Assemblies of God, Ghana, Rev. Stephen Wengam says Ghanaian pastors abroad should shun mediocrity but reflect excellence on all fronts in order to project the image of Ghana and Africa greatly.

Rev. Wengam was speaking at a meeting in London with Ghanaian Assemblies of God pastors who are serving as missionaries in the UK.

The purpose of the meeting was to encourage the pastors and brief them on developments in Assemblies of God, Ghana as well as share the vision of the church leadership. In attendance were close to 50 pastors.

Rev. Wengam also updated the pastors on preparations towards the Congress of the World Assemblies of God Fellowship scheduled in Accra from October 12 to 14, 2026. The Congress will be the first by the global body in Africa.

Rev. Wengam underlined the need for unity among the pastors. This will enable their members to reflect same.

He further called on the church to prioritise prayer, adding that “communion with God is the native air of the Christian.”

Rev. Wengam’s visit is at the invitation of the General Superintendent of the UK Assemblies of God, Rev. Glyn Barret.

He is accompanied by Lady Mrs. Monica Wengam and officers of the Executive Presbytery of Assemblies of God, Ghana.