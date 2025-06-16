Islamic University Confers Degrees On 173 Students

Mohammed Issah Bataglia

THE ISLAMIC University College, Ghana (IUCG) at its 21st congregation conferred various degrees to some 173 students from different departments.

Out of the 173 students, 87, representing 50.29%, were male, while 86, representing 49.71%, were female.

In terms of department, Business Administration has 52 students, comprising 1 First Class, 16 Second Class (Upper Division), and 36 Second Class (Lower Division).

Sixty-six (66) students graduated from the Communication Studies Department, made up of 4 First Class, 23 Second Class (Upper Division), 37 Second Class (Lower Division), and 2 Third Class. Of the 34 students graduating with Religious Studies, 3 obtained First Class, 6 Second Class (Upper Division), 25 Second Class (Lower Division), and no Third Class.

The B.Ed. in Early Childhood Education Department graduated 21 students. This number is made up of 1 First Class, 6 Second Class (Upper Division), 12 Second Class (Lower Division), and 2 Third Class.

Amina Zakaria received Overall Best Student and Best Student for the Department of Communication, while Saamatu Musah Saeed and Abdul Aziz Firdaus received Best Students in Religious Studies and Best Student in the Department of Education and Psychology, respectively.

The President of the University, Dr. Hadi Kamal Ezzat, in his address, stated that the university, which was established in 2000 with a vision to provide quality higher education rooted in Islamic principles that promote innovation, ethical leadership, and moral development in Ghana and beyond, has seen tremendous improvement in the Islamic community.

“From modest beginnings, IUCG has grown into a reputable institution known for extending quality and affordable tertiary education to students from the Zongo communities and other underrepresented areas. We have established ourselves as a centre for research, knowledge dissemination, and the nurturing of morally upright graduates who are committed to national and continental development,” he said.

Dr. Hadi Kamal urged the graduates to persevere in their fields of expertise while contributing meaningfully to society to make a change. “Go forth and shine as proud ambassadors of IUCG,” he stressed.

Addressing the congregation on the theme “A Journey of 25 Years: Celebrating the Past and Embracing the Future of IUCG,” Member of Parliament, Mohammed Issah Bataglia said, “We often struggle with the balance of nature – too much rain brings floods, and too little brings drought. Yet, we haven’t harnessed the power of the sun to energise our industries.”

“What do we celebrate after 25 years? We’ve come a long way. Twenty-one years ago, we faced struggles, but today, we’ve made progress. However, we’re living in a world where materialism often overshadows the value of sacrifice and genuine fulfillment.

“As Islamic University graduates, I urge you to uphold the principles of Islam – speak the truth, and prioritise your soul over worldly applause,” he said.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke