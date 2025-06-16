UDS Calls On GFA After Historic Africa University Games Victory

UDS officials during their visit

OFFICIALS OF the University for Development Studies (UDS) have paid a courtesy call on the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to celebrate their recent victory at the Africa University Games and seek support for the upcoming World University Games in China.

UDS made history by defeating Lagos State University 3–0 in the final, earning them the continental title and the honour of representing Africa on the global stage in September.

Led by Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof. Elliot Haruna Alhassan, the high-level UDS delegation included top officials from finance, sports, and public affairs. The team met with GFA Vice President Mark Addo, who stood in for President Kurt Okraku.

Prof. Alhassan highlighted UDS’s pride in flying Ghana’s flag and appealed for support ahead of their global challenge. “This is a proud moment for Ghana. We want to make the nation proud in China, and we need your help to do that,” he said.

Mark Addo congratulated UDS for their achievement and praised the discipline and talent of the team. He reaffirmed the GFA’s commitment to supporting football development within academic institutions.

“The GFA stands with you and will support your preparations for the World University Games,” he assured.

The visit underscored growing collaboration between academia and football leadership as Ghana positions itself for global success in university sports.