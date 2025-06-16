Ahmed Abdula Crowned New Cruiserweight Champion

Ahmed Abdula

AHMED ABDULA is the new national cruiserweight champion after delivering a stunning performance to defeat Haruna Mohammed via unanimous decision at the Battle of the Beasts event on Friday, June 13, 2025, at the Bukom Boxing Arena.

In front of a capacity crowd of over 5,000, Abdula produced a masterclass in power, speed, and precision, sealing scores of 97-92 across all judges’ cards.

The bout was part of a high-profile bill headlined by Amir Khan Promotions and Legacy Rise Sports, featuring Sharaf Mahama.

From the opening round, Abdula asserted himself as the aggressor, landing the cleaner shots and unsettling the defending champion. A ferocious right hook in the second round dislodged Mohammed’s mouth guard, foreshadowing the punishment to come.

As torrential rain soaked the arena and fans chanted “Hwie, Hwie, hwie gu yenso,” Abdula sent Mohammed to the canvas with a devastating hook. The challenger’s momentum only grew, dazzling the crowd—and boxing legend Azumah Nelson—with confident footwork and punishing combinations.

Despite flashes of resistance from Mohammed in rounds six and nine, Abdula remained dominant. He bloodied his opponent’s nose in the eighth and evaded multiple attacks with slick movement.

Frustration boiled over in Mohammed’s corner when his mouth guard repeatedly fell out in the final round, prompting visible anger from his coach, GBA Technical Director Ofori Asare.

When the final bell rang, the outcome was clear. Abdula had dismantled the champion in every department, earning a clean sweep on the scorecards: 97-92, 97-92, 97-92.