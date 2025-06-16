Bibiani Gold Stars Crowned Ghana Premier League Champions For The First Time

Bibiani Gold Stars FC players and coaches celebrate their league victory

BIBIANI GOLD STARS FC made history on Saturday, June 14, 2025, as they were officially crowned champions of the 2024–25 Ghana Premier League — the first title in the club’s 27-year existence.

The coronation unfolded at a packed Duns Park, where the Miners played out a symbolic 0-0 draw against regional rivals Medeama SC.

Though the league had been sealed a week earlier following a commanding 4–0 victory over Accra Lions, the game marked a celebration of a dream season.

What followed was more than a football match — it was a carnival of community pride. Fans flooded the stadium and streets, draped in the club’s green and yellow, singing, dancing, and relishing the moment that had eluded them for nearly three decades.

Led by captain Yakubu Dzia Ull-Haqq and head coach Frimpong Manso, Gold Stars hoisted the Premier League trophy in front of thousands, with music, fireworks, and jubilation lighting up Bibiani deep into the night.

The club’s meteoric rise this season has captivated fans nationwide, turning Duns Park into a fortress and Bibiani into a city of champions.

With the title secured, Gold Stars now shift their focus to the continental stage. They will represent Ghana in the 2025–26 CAF Champions League, hoping to carry their domestic dominance into Africa’s elite club competition.

But for now, Bibiani celebrates a golden moment built on hard work, unity, and unrelenting belief.

BY Wletsu Ransford