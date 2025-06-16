Kotoko, Hearts Set For Showdown In 2025 President’s Cup

GHANAIAN FOOTBALL giants Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak are set to clash once again in the 2025 President’s Cup, scheduled for Sunday, July 6.

The Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) confirmed the highly anticipated fixture at a press briefing held on Thursday, June 12. This year’s match will be played in honour of President John Dramani Mahama, who is currently serving his second term in office.

In a bid to draw strong local support and celebrate the occasion, organisers have announced that admission to the match will be free for all fans.

Asante Kotoko, the most decorated club in the competition with eight titles, will be looking to bounce back after losing the 2024 edition to ASEC Mimosas of Ivory Coast.

Meanwhile, Hearts of Oak, with six President’s Cup victories, come into the game with momentum, having defeated Kotoko in their last two encounters in the competition.

The annual President’s Cup not only celebrates Ghana’s leadership but also reignites one of African football’s fiercest rivalries, promising a thrilling spectacle for fans across the country.

BY Wletsu Ransford