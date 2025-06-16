Ghanaian-Iran Residents Evacuated Amidst Conflicts – Okudzeto

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has announced the evacuation of Ghanaian residents from Iran due to the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran. This decision aims to ensure the safety of Ghanaians living in the region.

According to Minister Okudzeto Ablakwa, the evacuation includes all Ghanaian diplomats, students, professionals, and other compatriots, who will be safely escorted through land borders. As a result, Ghana’s embassy in Tehran has been closed with immediate effect to guarantee the safety of embassy staff.

The Minister further stated that the Ministry is closely monitoring developments in Israel and will provide further advisories shortly. In the meantime, embassy operations in Tel Aviv have been reduced to the bare minimum, and all Ghanaians in Israel are advised to maintain close communication with the consular department.

The Government of Ghana has assured that it will spare no effort in protecting Ghanaian lives and keeping all Ghanaians out of harm’s way. The Government also reiterates its call on both parties to pursue diplomatic options and end hostilities.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke