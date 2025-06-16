Education Minister Intervenes in BECE Student’s Accident Case

Injured students at the hospital

The Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu, has tasked the Ghana Education Service (GES) to investigate the case of eight Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates from Nangbagu Yapala M/A JHS in the Northern Region who were involved in a road accident on their way to write the English and Creative Arts and Design papers at the Tamale Senior High School examination centre.

According to Haruna Iddrisu, “Following the tragic accident, I have tasked the GES with investigating the case, and appropriate remedial actions will be taken to allow them to progress where necessary within the rules of the assessment authorities of the country.”

The accident occurred on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, when the tricycle carrying the students reportedly had a steering malfunction, causing the rider to lose control and crash. A supervisor, Mr. Abdulai Mohammed, recounted that despite the students’ insistence on writing the exam, they arrived after the paper had ended.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke