Suspect Nabbed for Possession of Narcotics

The Suspect

The National Highway Patrol Unit of the Ghana Police Service has arrested Christopher Partey for unlawful possession of 40 parcels of a substance suspected to be narcotic drugs.

On Wednesday, June 11, 2025, the police team intercepted a Ford Transit bus with registration number AS 524-16 near Ayikuma Township while on routine patrol along the Accra-Somanya corridor. A search of the vehicle revealed 40 tightly wrapped parcels concealed in a fertilizer sack in the vehicle’s boot.

During interrogation, Christopher Partey, a passenger on board, admitted ownership of the items. The exhibits have been handed over to the Drug Law Enforcement Unit at the Police Headquarters for further investigation. The suspect is currently in police custody, assisting investigations, and will be put before the court.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke