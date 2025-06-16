CLOGSAG Orders Strike Over Registrar Misconduct

Isaac Bampoe Addo , Executive Secretary, CLOGSAG

The Civil and Local Government Staff Association, Ghana (CLOGSAG), has directed all staff of the Births and Deaths Registry nationwide to stay home starting Tuesday, June 17, 2025.

The action is in response to an increasingly hostile work environment under the Acting Registrar, Mr. Samuel Adom Botchway.

In a letter to the Minister for Labour, Jobs, and Employment, copied to key state institutions, CLOGSAG accused Mr. Botchway of persistent misconduct despite prior petitions and negotiations. The allegations include unilateral postings and reassignments of staff without authorization, verbal assault, and creating an uncongenial atmosphere through constant threats.

CLOGSAG stated that these actions have rendered the working environment unsafe and intolerable. The directive follows a similar nationwide strike in March 2025, which was suspended after assurances of ongoing dialogue. However, the Association claims little progress has been made.

The National Executive Council (NEC) of CLOGSAG stated that staff should remain at home until a safe and congenial working environment is guaranteed.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke