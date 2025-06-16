“If you want to fight like me, don’t smoke, drink, or womanize”

Bukom Banku

RETIRED GHANAIAN boxer, Barimah Kamoko, popularly known as Bukom Banku, has advised young fighters who aspire to emulate his fighting abilities to avoid social vices such as smoking, drinking alcoholic beverages, and womanizing.

In an interview with Citi Sport, Bukuom Banku emphasized the importance of living healthy and disciplined in sports. He stated, “ If you are a boxer, you have to be disciplined. No alcohol, no womanizing, no smoking if you want to fight like me or Azumah Nelson, Ike Quartey, Joshua Clottey, and others who are highly regarded.”

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke