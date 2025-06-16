I’m Impressed With Ghana’s Development – Anthony Joshua

President Mahama interacting with Anthony Joshua at the presidency

British professional boxer Anthony Oluwafemi Olaseni Joshua has praised Ghana’s infrastructure development during a visit to the presidency.

Anthony Joshua expressed his admiration for the country’s progress, stating, “I’ve been spending a lot of time in Nigeria recently, but coming to Ghana wasn’t on my agenda. However, I’m now here, and I’m impressed. Very impressed with your beautiful country, amazing culture, hospitality, and well-organized infrastructure.”

Anthony Joshua highlighted the influence of sports and its potential contribution to Ghana’s economy, saying, “I’m calling friends, exploring ways we can bring investment, because I understand some of your policies and what you’re trying to do. As a sportsman, I understand the value of sports in connecting Africa to the rest of the world.”

He further emphasized the importance of leveraging sports to drive economic growth, stating, “Sports is short-lived, but it can open doors to business opportunities.” We can utilize our connections in sports to bridge Africa to the global community.”

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke