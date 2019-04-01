Lamini Commends Stars Mgt. C’ttee

Alhaji Abu Lamini



Ex-Asante Kotoko management member Alhaji Abu Lamini has commended the newly constituted NC Black Stars Management Committee for scoring hundred per cent feat.

Since assuming office, the Sarpong-led team has recorded a double streak win over Kenya (1-0), an AFCON qualifier and Mauritania (3-1) in an international friendly.

To Lamini, if the new management team will execute their duties diligently, they will succeed in their quest to end Ghana’s close to 30 decade trophy drought in Egypt.

“I commend the KK Sarpong team for what the hundred per cent record so far. It is the wish of many Ghanaians that the Stars win their fifth Nations Cup silverware.

l know it is a huge task but with proper planning like they have started, they will go places. I have no doubt that the current management team will employ the best of plans to ensure success in Egypt and in other tournaments. l wish them well,” Alhaji Lamini said.

Ghana has already qualified for the biennial Africa soccer competition slated for Egypt this June.

The former Kotoko chairman is being assisted by Deputy Youth & Sports Sports Minister, Perry Okudzeto. Other members of the committee are former Ghanaian footballer Ibrahim Sunday, Francis Asenso-Boakye and Madam Abena Osei Asare.

By Kofi Owusu AduonumP