Lady Captain Bows In Style

Peace Akwei (4th left) presenting the ultimate prize to Clara Price

Immediate past Achimota Golf Club lady captain, Peace Akwei, crowned her three-year reign with a spectacular shot gun-stroke play at the club on Saturday.

It recorded the highest turnouts of 90 golfers across the nation in an event which saw the hardworking lady captain pass on the baton to German Christine Furler

She expressed gross thanks to the club for allowing her serve it, particularly the ladies division, her sponsors and all those who supported her in diverse ways during her tenure.

She told the incoming executives to call on her at any time, should they need her advice.

Under her tenure, the ladies wing witnessed frequent competitions aimed at enhancing networking among members.

It was double handicapper (20) Clara Price, who picked the ultimate prize in the ladies silver division after a 72 net, beating Christine Furler on count back, while Jessica Tei finished third with 75 net.

Diana Baiden recorded a 76 net score to win the bronze division with Vastie Amoafo Yeboah (69) and Mariatu Bah following in that order.

Joher Madji (68) won the men’s silver event while a 66 net score handed Anderson Bentil the men’s bronze first prize.

Clara extended her dominance to the closest to the pin category while Church Ansah won the men’s event.

Vastie Amoafo Yeboah again picked the longest drive prize with Jerry Tetteh winning the men’s event.

The event was sponsored by SVANI, Ecobank and All Star Insurance Brokers.

The out gone Lady Captain in her address said “First and foremost, our profound gratitude goes to the major sponsor of the event, SVANI Ltd. Thanks also go to ECOBANK and to Dr Nortey Omaboe for their generous contribution, as well as All Star Insurance Brokers, Messrs David Arkutu,

“Thairu, Maj. Kojo Butah, and Mr & Mrs Amoafo-Yeboah of the Achimota Golf Club. Thanks also goes to other senior golfers such as Mrs Esther Amedzro, Nana Darkwah, Mr Jay Saab, Ms Adriana, Nana Bema Tackie as well as Mr E.K Bonso of Kumasi Royal Golf Club, all of whom contributed to the success of the tournament and my reign.”

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum