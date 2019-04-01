Manage Your Anger …Laryea Cautions Right To Dream

Laryea Kingston



Former Ghana midfielder Laryea Kingston has cautioned young players at the Akrade-based Right To Dream Academy to manage anger on the field of play.

Responding to one thing he would have loved to change given the chance to turn back the hand of time, he said anger management.

That, he revealed, denied him the opportunity to travel farther than where he reached during his playing days, both locally and internationally.

Founder of Kingstep FC, a Division Two side, told the ‘Academicians’ recently that managing anger in every aspect will take them far in their respective careers.

“If there is one thing l would like to change in the past then it is anger. If you are able to manage it, it will help you in many ways.

It is big tool many coaches employ and it has worked in many cases; some players make sure they provoke you till you react. The Zidane-Materazzi case in the Germany 2006 World Cup is a typical example.

You guys are fortunate; the facility, the opportunity to study alongside playing and the excellent meal you are served here makes playing easier.

Footballers have a very short career life span, so combining it education is the best way to go. When retire prematurely due to injury at least you can fall on education, so seize this opportunity and make very good use of it, l salute the management of the academy for this initiative,” he advised.

The CEO of Tullow Oil Company, a key sponsor of the academy, Kweku Awotwe, also advised the kids to utilise the opportunity at the academy and mentioned that his outfit is committed to education and take delight in giving back to society.

Since its establishment in the country 20 years ago, the academy has produced great footballers like Godfred Saka, Majeed Warris, Yaw Yeboah, among others.

From Kofi Aduonum, AkradeP