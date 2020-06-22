Lands Minister Gets Chieftaincy Title In Tinga

Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh

Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh, has been enskinned Chief of Small Scale miners in Tinga, Savannah Region.

He was honoured on Monday, June 22, 2020, when he visited the Community to launch the Community Mining Scheme.

He was given the skin name Suwa-wura by the chiefs and people of Tinga, and was decorated openly to the applause of residents.

Kuiwura, Alhaji Alhassan, in a short address to enskin the minister, says the achievements of the Akufo-Addo’s Government in the mining sector has been unprecedented.

He says the sector Minister, Mr. Asomah-Cheremeh has been so instrumental in improving the fortunes of the mining sector and sanitizing mining activities.

For that, he says the Minister and his wife deserved to be honoured by the people of Tinga, hence the Chieftaincy Title.

The Minister thanked the people for the honour, saying he has been to several places but it is only at Tinga that “I have been enstooled Chief of Gold.”

He seized the opportunity to highlight his family’s bond with the Gonjas, saying his grandmother was married to a Gonja.

By Melvin Tarlue