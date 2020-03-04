Lands Minister Orders Arrest Of Chinese

The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh, Tuesday ordered the arrest of three Chinese nationals operating a quarry company without permit at the Afienya-Dawhenya Industrial and Urban Renewal Enclave in the Greater Accra Region.

The three Chinese, who are yet to be identified, established Skyline Quarry Company about three years ago and employed 30 Ghanaian workers.

The Minister also ordered two other Ghanaians who were building structures without permit to stop work with immediate effect.