Lands Minister, Rawlings Foundation Plant Trees At Achimota School

The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel A. Jinapor has joined the Jerry John Rawlings Foundation, to plant trees at Achimota School.

The tree planting exercise took place on Saturday, 26th June, 2021, and part of activities to commemorate the birthday of the late Former President J.J Rawlings.

The foundation indicated that the exercise was inspired by the Green Ghana Initiative and the former president’s love for the environment.

Mr Jinapor also commended the foundation and its Director, Yaa Asantewaa Rawlings, for their exemplary commitment to contribute to the national crusade to green Ghana.

He further pledged the support of Government and the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources to the laudable undertaking of the foundation.

He stated categorically that the beauty of any country waa not defined by its skyscrapers or physical infrastructure but by its vegetation, waterbodies and landscape.

“The responsibility to protect our environment, preserve our natural ecosystem and thereby bequeath a more sustainable Ghana to future generations is a collective one. All hands must be on deck,” he urged.