Lands Minister tasks Minerals, Forestry Commissions

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources Samuel A. Jinapor, has tasked the Minerals and Forestry Commissions to on Friday, 7th May,2021, publish the list of all companies holding prospecting and reconnaissance licenses in forest reserves.

Mr Jinapor stated this at the Minister’s Press briefing held today, April 30, 2021 at the Ministry of Information in Accra.

The move, the Minister said will ensure “the highest standard of transparency.”

He also indicated that H.E the President of the Republic Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has designated forest reserves and water bodies as “RED Zones ” and has directed strict enforcement.

The Minister further disclosed that the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources (MLNR) has constituted a monitoring and evaluation team to ensure the enforcement of these measures.

He said ” People could report persons involved in illegal mining to the Desk at the Ministry for Prompt Action”.

On his part, the Minister for Defence, Dominic Nitiwul warned anyone who will go back to mine on the water bodies after the current surgical operation will have himself or a herself to blame.

Credit: Public Relations Unit, Lands Ministry