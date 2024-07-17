Lands Ministry Exposes How Mahama Regime Sold State Lands… Refutes Ablakwa Claims

Samuel Abu jinapor

The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has responded to the recent claims made by Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, regarding alleged improprieties in land transactions.

The Ministry categorically refutes assertions of state capture by the current Government and its officials, emphasizing the importance of transparency and accountability in matters concerning public lands.

According to the Ministry, any government lands under public scrutiny were sold during the regime of former President John Dramani Mahama of which Ablakwa was part.

This follows allegations of State capture made by Okudzeto Ablakwa against the government that lands housing the current judges have been sold forcing the judges to vacate their premises within a specific time frame.

He further made allegations of the Parks and Gardens at Cantonments, Ghana Prisons Service among others, saying that the government sold the land to its cronies.

In a statement signed by Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Samuel Abu Jinapor, said the Akufo-Addo government has not sold any public land but currently investigating some lands sold by the previous regime.

Investigation results

1. Parks and Gardens Land at Cantonments: The Ministry clarified that the sale of two acres of Parks and Gardens land in Cantonments was initiated in 2012 under previous administrations, not the current one. The transaction culminated in a fifty-year lease granted to Wontirim Company Limited in 2016, for office infrastructure development.

2. Judicial Service Land: Similarly, the allocation of land around 5th Circular Road in Cantonments to Frimps Oil Company Ltd occurred in 2015, with subsequent lease execution. An attempt to regain possession raised legal disputes, prompting governmental intervention to restore canceled leases as part of the Accra Redevelopment Scheme investigations.

“… For the avoidance of doubt, the lease and/or sale of the land at Cantonments allocated to the Judicial Service, the subject matter of the Member of Parliament’s allegation, commenced in the year 2014 and concluded in the year 2015, through a 50-year lease granted to Frimps Oil company Ltd on 13 July 2015,” the statement said.

“From the foregoing, it is clear that the lands, the subject matter of the Member of Parliament’s allegations, were not sold and/or leased under the current administration, and the allegations of state capture are, therefore, false,” an excerpts of the statement reads.

3. Prisons Service Land at Roman Ridge: Portions of land allocated to the Director of Prisons in 1950 were leased to Prof Appiah-Adu in 2005, leading to land occupation disputes and eventual court judgments favoring the lessee. The transaction predates the current administration’s term.

4. Parks and Gardens Land at Wa: The parcel in the Wa Municipality was leased to Seidu Mohammed Kiram for commercial use in 2020 after rezoning approval by the Wa Municipal Assembly. Industry-specific development initiatives were undertaken in accordance with zoning regulations.

5. Du Bois Centre Land: The land occupied by the Du Bois Centre was not subject to sales or leases to private entities, remaining under government control since its acquisition in 1897 for public purposes.

Transparent Governance

The Ministry reiterated the Government’s commitment to promoting efficient land administration founded on integrity, transparency, and adherence to constitutional provisions. Policy directives issued in 2021 required prior approval from the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources for all public land transactions, affirming presidential oversight to safeguard public interest.

Assurance and Integrity

Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources assured the public of ongoing efforts to ensure orderly, transparent, and ethical land management practices, aligned with governmental objectives of upholding integrity and accountability.

By Vincent Kubi