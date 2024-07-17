EC Chair Promises Transparency And Fairness In 2024 Elections

Jean Mensa

The Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Jean Adukwei Mensa, has expressed the commitment of the commission to ensure transparency and fairness in all processes leading up to the 2024 general elections.

Her remarks came during the auspicious occasion of the Democracy Cup presentation by Parliament’s leadership in Accra on Wednesday, July 17.

Stakeholder Involvement

Ms Mensa emphasized that the EC views itself as the referee responsible for conducting and overseeing electoral proceedings—a role vital in birthing and safeguarding the democratic process.

She reiterated the importance of transparent and inclusive electoral activities that engage stakeholders such as political parties and citizens.

Call for Acceptance

In her address, Ms Mensa urged contesting parties to uphold the democratic principles by accepting the election outcomes—acknowledging the inevitable presence of both winners and losers as an intrinsic part of the electoral process.

The EC’s pledge to maintain transparency across all operational spheres reflects its dedication to upholding democratic norms and fostering a culture of openness.

“We commit to ensuring transparency in all aspects of our work,” she declared, underscoring the agency’s unwavering dedication to fair practices and accountability.

By Vincent Kubi