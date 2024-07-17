President Akufo-Addo Appoints COP Yohuno Deputy IGP

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed Commissioner of Police (COP) Christian Tetteh Yohuno as the new Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of Operations.

The decision, according to a statement from the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, follows the recommendations of the Police Council at its meeting on Wednesday, 17th July 2024.

Distinguished Career

COP Christian Tetteh Yohuno’s appointment comes as recognition of his illustrious career spanning over three decades within the Ghana Police Service.

His sterling service record, coupled with his tenure in various pivotal roles within the law enforcement, underscores his exceptional qualifications for the role of Deputy IGP in charge of Operations.

President Akufo-Addo expressed his sincere congratulations to COP Yohuno on his appointment, lauding the officer’s dedication to duty and professionalism throughout his distinguished career.

The President extended his best wishes to COP Yohuno for a successful tenure in his new role,

confident that his expertise and leadership will contribute significantly to enhancing operational efficiency within the Ghana Police Service.

As COP Yohuno assumes this crucial position, his wealth of experience and commitment to upholding law and order are poised to bolster the operational capacity of the police force.

By Vincent Kubi